Alex Jones is celebrating some good news! The One Show host will be back to host the TRIC Awards this year as the newly-appointed TRIC President.

MORE: Alex Jones shares rare photos of her children on a picturesque family holiday

On Thursday, TRIC confirmed that the show will be returning in all its splendour to its traditional home of Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones's style lessons revealed

The lavish event will see the biggest names in television, radio and online broadcasting come together to celebrate Britain's favourite programmes, presenters and personalities on 6 July.

READ: Alex Jones inundated with praise after posting from hospital

MORE: Alex Jones delights fans with sweet snap of sleeping baby Annie

Alex, 44, will be appearing in front of a specially invited audience of over 1,000 guests, with members of the public invited to join via the livestream and on-demand service hosted by fast-growing streaming platform, ScreenHits TV.

A total of 18 awards will be presented, recognising the very best in television, radio and online broadcasting including the TRIC Special Award.

With three nominees in each category (plus four for Soap of the Year), the awards promise to be hotly contested. It's not surprising Alex has landed this role; she is one of the UK's best-loved presenters, having co-hosted The One Show for over 11 years.

Alex has appeared on the One Show for 11 years

In addition to the BBC role, the TV star has fronted numerous other programmes for the channel, including Shop Well For Less alongside Steph McGovern, co-anchoring the Invictus Games in 2018, and co-presenting Let's Dance For Comic Relief.

She was also part of the BBC team covering the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate and appeared in her own critically acclaimed one-off documentary, Alex Jones - Fertility and Me.

Earlier this week, Alex honoured International Women's Day by sharing what appeared to be a throwback snap of herself with seven female doctors, all dressed in hospital scrubs – from when they filmed Fertility and Me.

She captioned the photo: "Spent #internationalwomensday with this beautiful gang who help create the strong women of the future at #kingsfertilityunit."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.