Alex Jones receives a special delivery from a surprising celebrity

Alex Jones is settling into newborn life since giving birth to her beautiful daughter in August. She has candidly shared lots of late night videos and pictures of her feeding baby Annie, so we bet she was very excited to get a special package in the post.

Comedian Katherine Ryan sent the TV star a copy of her new book 'The Audacity' along with a bunch of beautiful blooms. Alex was delighted to receive the package, and wrote: "The flowers may be a bribe but no complaining here...they are beautiful and I will devour the book during feeds. Thank you @kathbum."

WATCH: Alex Jones breastfeeds baby Annie on the beach

Speaking about her new foray into literature, Katherine said of the book: "While I've been very blessed to have worked in comedy for over a decade, The Audacity gives me the opportunity to connect with people more fully and honestly than a panel show allows. I've learned to be a sharp-shooter on stage, but there are so many stories that I'm eager to tell in a more sincere, longer form. I hope it gives people a laugh, an insight, and hopefully some encouragement on how to live their most fulfilled, authentic lives."

Alex, you're in for a treat!

Alex got some goodies from Katherine Ryan

Even though the 44-year-old is currently on maternity leave, we last saw mother-of-three Alex on Monday, as she presented a special edition of The One Show at the Chelsea Flower show preview day, before it opened to the public on Tuesday.

The Audacity: The first memoir from superstar comedian Katherine Ryan, £13.39, Amazon

Alex Jones wore a Cefinn dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Keeping in with the flower theme, Alex decided to wear a stunning floral number by Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion label. The 'Sawyer' dress featured a lovely classic shape and vintage pattern. Made from cotton with exaggerated shoulders, a pinched waist and a swishy ruffled skirt.

