Alex Jones delights fans with sweet snap of sleeping baby Annie The One Show host welcomed her baby daughter in August

Alex Jones delighted fans with a rare photo of her daughter Annie on Thursday, and she is so adorable!

The One Show host proudly showcased a glimpse of her "little lamb" as she slept in her arms, wearing a fluffy romper that was a gift from a friend. "My little lamb. This outfit is soooo cosy! Thank you @alidoesmakeup," Alex wrote on the post on Instagram Stories.

Little Annie was fast asleep on her mum’s lap in the photo, which appears to have been taken at home. Alex was no doubt enjoying quality time with her daughter even more now that she is back at work. She returned to The One Show at the beginning of January following a five-month maternity leave.

The mum-of-three admitted she had been "anxious" about leaving her daughter at home with husband Charlie Thomson, and told her co-host Jermaine Jenas that it was her New Year resolution to be more relaxed.

Alex Jones shared a rare close up photo of her daughter Annie

"Well, mine, Jermaine is to be a bit more relaxed, so today (is my) first official day back from maternity," she divulged. "My husband Charlie is on paternity (leave), and I need to learn to let go a bit of things at home, you know, let him do it his way, tricky!"

The 44-year-old shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, five and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Baby Annie was born in August 2021

Three days after giving birth, the TV star shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

