Alex Jones shares rare photos of her children on a picturesque family holiday The One Show host is a mum-of-three

It looks like The One Show host Alex Jones is having a lovely relaxing break away in the UK with her husband Charlie Thomson and their children – well, about as much as you can relax with three kids five and under!

The TV star, 44, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, showing the family's beautiful holiday spot, which looks to be in Alex's home country of Wales. She also posted some sweet snaps of her two boys, Teddy, five and Kit, two.

In one picture, we see Alex's sons busy playing board games in their matching rocket-themed pyjamas – we spy good old Scrabble and Connect 4 on the table!

"Cosy rainy days. Grateful for all the activities and games here for the children," wrote Alex.

Board games for Alex's sons

In another snap, the boys watched CBeebies Bedtime Stories featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, with Alex saying: "They can't believe it's a real princess @cbeebieshq we salute you!"

The star's sons are royal fans!

In a third photo, dad Charlie holds up little Kit at the window to take in the beautiful view of rolling hills.

Alex's photo of a bottle of wine from Sugar Loaf Vineyard in Abergavenny gave us a clue as to where the family may be holidaying…the stunning Brecon Beacons national park in Wales.

The breathtaking scenery at the country home

There are no photos of Alex and Charlie's five-month-old daughter in the post, but we assume she joined her parents on the country trip.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in August 2021, telling fans of the happy news via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

