Chris Evans gets fans talking with his very rare selfie The Captain America star is quite the Hollywood heartthrob

Chris Evans rarely posts pictures of himself on social media, so it's natural that when he does, it causes quite a stir among his fans, as it did with his latest Instagram post.

MORE: Chris Evans shares trailer for upcoming Buzz Lightyear movie - and fans all have the same thought

The actor took to his social feed to share a rare selfie of himself simply on his couch sporting some facial hair and a tousled yet fluffy hair do.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Evans stars as Buzz Lightyear in new trailer

He commented on the state of his hair while saying: "Fluffy hair [check] #ghosted," a reference to the project he is currently working on titled Ghosted, and fans very quickly took to the comments section to react.

The snap racked up over a million likes within the first two hours of posting and many immediately began raving over the star's appearance.

RELATED: Jonathan Van Ness reveals why you really shouldn't sleep with your hair down

One wrote: "#fluffyhairdontcare," while another added: "The new hairstyle fits you perfectly Mr Evans," with a third also saying: "I MEANNNN."

Many were simply thrilled to see that he had posted a picture of himself after quite a while, as one fan put it: "STOP HE POSTED HIMSELF," and another quipped: "Chris I need 3-5 business days to recover from this selfie."

Chris had fans abuzz with his latest fluffy-haired selfie

The Marvel star prefers to keep his own appearance off social media after only joining Instagram in 2020 because, as he put to Jimmy Kimmel: "I guess I caved."

"I feel like such an old man; I feel so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. These are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put these somewhere."

ALSO: Derek Chauvin found guilty: The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Amanda Gorman and more react

Chris is a lot more active on Twitter, where he often not only talks about projects he is working on, but also takes the initiative to be more politically active and spread awareness among his fanbase.

His Instagram has, however, become a favorite platform among his legions of followers particularly because of the presence of his dog Dodger.

The actor rarely shares pictures of himself on social media

The actor recently opened up about how he met Dodger, saying: "I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home with me."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.