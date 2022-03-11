Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana wows in high-slit dress at work party crashed by chef The mother-of-five's salon celebrated 10 years in business

Gordon Ramsay was one proud husband on Thursday and didn't doubt for one second to crash his wife Tana's party at her beauty salon in London.

Tana and her team at her All About the Girl celebrated ten years in business with a glam party featuring canapes, cupcakes, cocktails and even a pop-up Birdie London shop.

Tana, 48, documented the fun night on her salon's Instagram and couldn't help but share a picture of herself and her team posing outside the salon alongside chef Gordon.

"Look who gatecrashed the party @gordongram," she captioned the photo, which saw her look stunning in a sparkly high-slit dress whilst wearing her hair in perfect loose curls.

Tana and Gordon posed with the All About the Girl team

Gordon posed behind his wife with a big smile on his face, and resharing the picture on his own Stories, he added: "So proud of @Tanatamsay, her business @aatgbattersea and her fabulous team," alongside two heart emojis.

Tana opened her salon back in 2012 and speaking about what inspired her to open it, she said at the time: "Having lived in Wandsworth for 10 years, I felt that there was a gap in the local market for somewhere that offered 'everything under one roof'.

The mother-of-five looked gorgeous in a high-slit dress

"Customers can have anything from a relaxing hour and a half massage or a quick eyebrow tint or blow-dry. I wanted to offer a full range of treatments that fit into busy lives – from the gorgeous indulgent massage to the speedy wax it's all about the girl!"

Speaking about its location, London's 'Nappy Valley', she added: "We are so lucky that the Northcote Road is full of great shops and restaurants, there really is something for all of us. For a treat the kids love having a gelato at Odono's which has just opened, I love having a peek at all the gift and clothes shops, which are brilliant for last-minute presents. Food-wise the kids really enjoy going to Byron."