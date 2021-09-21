Gordon Ramsay has received some truly devastating news. A 10-year-old cancer patient, who fulfilled a final wish to cook with the celebrity chef, has passed away.

Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer last September.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay unveils incredible unseen feature at £6m Cornwall home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay teases lookalike son, Oscar

Sophie and dad-of-five Gordon spent time together in July when they met at his London restaurant, Heddon Street Kitchen.

READ: Gordon and Tana Ramsay's transatlantic property portfolio is insane – photos

MORE: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

Documenting their encounter on Instagram, Sophie's mum said: "Sophie was so natural and not shy at all when we met him. He brought her signed cookbooks, a Ritz Teddy bear, a Lucky Cat ornament from his restaurant and the instructions of the masterclass cooking lesson."

Gordon and Sophie spent time together in July

Charlotte continued: "It was brilliant meeting his wife Tana who was so genuine and down to earth. Gordon brought his Executive Head Chef from the Lucky Cat restaurant called Ben Orpwood. Ben and Gordon gave Sophie the masterclass cooking a Hazlenut Souffle and cookies.

READ: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares unrecognisable family photo you have to see

MORE: Gordon Ramsay stars in hilarious video with his mum - and she's his harshest critic!

"Gordon and Tana chatted to us and found out about Sophie whilst she cooked for him. They were both so down to earth and really genuine kind people. Sophie and Amelia brought out their finished products for Gordon to judge. Gordon said to Sophie, 'That souffle is incredible'. Sophie responded, 'Yes, I know!'

Sophie and her family were welcomed to Heddon Street Kitchen

"Sophie was so funny and so chatty. To give up an hour of his time was so kind of him given how busy and hectic his schedule is."

Sophie's Instagram account also features video messages of support sent to the little girl during her illness from the likes of Ant and Dec and footballers Jack Grealish and Mason Mount. She appeared on ITV's This Morning show, spent a day working in a supermarket and raised thousands of pounds to improve conditions for children in hospital.

Little Sophie has sadly lost her battle with cancer

Announcing the news of little Sophie’s death, her heartbroken mum wrote: "I'm so sorry to have to share that Sophie gained her wings and became an angel in heaven today at 9.12am. I was in her bed cuddled up when she took her final breath. We were all with her.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken, pain I can't even describe all I can say is it's the most painful thing I've ever experienced. Part of me died today and I will never be the same again…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.