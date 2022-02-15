Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly poses in daring mini-dress The daughter of the chef looked amazing in the outfit

Holly Ramsay spent Valentine's Day practicing some self-love, and she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a gorgeous outfit.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay looked sensational in a red-hot leather mini-dress as she posed on her sofa in the outfit. She popped in the daring dress, that zipped up at the front, as she showed off her beautifully toned legs as her blonde hair cascaded down the side of her face. She had plenty of gorgeous accessories for the ensemble including a large golden bracelet and a muted necklace.

The 22-year-old shared several other photos from her day, including one following a shower where she'd written in the condensation: "[Heart] me."

She also shared beautiful bouquet of white flowers that had been sent by her dad, and a snap of baby brother Oscar walking with a bouquet of red and pink flowers.

"Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote alongside a tulip emoji. "For me, it was a day of self love. Sending love to anyone & everyone who needs a little extra today."

Her fans fell in love with her show-stopping post, but one of the best responses came from Gordon himself who commented: "Happy valentines darling love you so much dad, @hollyramsayy."

Holly looked incredible in the daring outfit

Another follower added: "Looks stunning, happy Valentine's Day," and a third posted: "Happy Valentine's Day, you look incredible."

Others were captivated with her dress, as one said it looked "insane" while another wrote: "That dress on you," alongside a flame emoji.

Even Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, was impressed as he left a heart emoji in the comments.

Holly is a style icon, and she nearly stole the show last year when she showed up to support sister Tilly when the star was competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star used Valentine's Day to focus on some self-love

The star looked divine in a dazzling sparkling mini-dress as she posted a message of support to her younger sister.

Donning the eye-catching frock, the model wrote: "Big thanks to @tillyramsay for giving me an excuse to dress up each weekend."

She posed up a storm in the outfit, uploading several shots that flaunted the look in all of its glory.

She also highlighted her toned legs as she posed in a bathroom, with a final shot taken outside by a chain-link fence with the London skyline in full view behind her.

