Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin shares emotional reunion with his grandmother after Russian invasion The Strictly star is from Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of last month, Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin, who hails from the country, has been sharing posts advising on how to help those in need.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The star had family in the country during the invasion, and on Friday revealed in an emotional post that he had reunited with his grandmother. He explained that despite her age and fragility, his grandmother had fled on foot from the region, arriving in Poland, and that he reunited with her in Krakow, a city in the south of the country.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin gets emotional talking about family in Ukraine

The star shared a photo of him beaming in front of his grandmother, with a heart covering her face. He also shared footage of himself waiting at a train station, and of the family leaving the area.

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

In a moving caption, the 24-year-old wrote: "REUNITED, picked up my grandma from Poland! She is so incredibly brave & strong, 2 nights without sleeping, walking 8km+ in the freezing cold, when on a normal day, she can barely walk!"

"She traveled from Kiev, my mom flew from Rome and I drove from Frankfurt and we all reunited in Krakow! Just so happy to be together ps: heart and sunglasses covering the lack of sleep."

However, he did reveal that the moment was bittersweet, explaining that he still has an aunt in the capital, Kiev, as well as his other grandmother and grandfather.

The star had a heartwarming reunion

In a very emotional moment, he explained: "When I was waiting for my mom and grandma at the train station, I was immersed in this situation for the first time in real life.

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin fights back tears as he opens up about his family in Ukraine

READ: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse issues heartbreaking plea over 'racism' experienced amid Ukraine crisis

"Although I know I should have been happy for my family, I couldn't. Just had tears in my eyes, because of how sad the situation is. How many thousands of kids and women [are] doing their absolute best to stay strong."

He added: "I've seen people arriving from the border, people waiting for the next train to go somewhere, anywhere in hope that somehow things would be ok, people not knowing what to do, since all what they have known as home, it's not there anymore."

The star still has family in the country

He went on to praise volunteers who were helping refugees, and for the support that volunteers in Poland gave him and his family as they reunited and urged people to keep donating.

Nikita was immediately flooded with messages of support from his followers, including Strictly finalist John Whaite who said: "This is heartwarming and breaking at the same time. Praying for your family and all of Ukraine."

MORE: Ukrainian Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin pleads with fans for help – 'Don't stay silent'

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin inundated with support after sharing 'heartbreaking' post

Former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball posted: "Nikita. So glad you have your grandma safe. Thank you for sharing bravely. We will all do what we can to support xxx."

A third wrote: "So happy for you, your grandma is one strong lady, so happy for her," and a fourth commented: "Yesss!! I'm so happy for you, what an inspiring woman she is!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.