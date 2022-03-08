Strictly's Iveta Lukosiute issues urgent plea over Ukraine crisis The former Strictly star was trying to help those fleeing

Since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine, over two million people have fled the country, and during the week a former Strictly Come Dancing star issued an urgent plea.

Lithuanian-born Iveta Lukosiute, who appeared on the show between 2012 to 2014, took to social media during the week to offer help to those fleeing. In a message, she wrote: "Dancers from Ukraine! If you like to come to [the] USA, contact me directly: Iveta10dwc@gmail.com. I will find you a dance studio who will help you with a place to live and work!"

She then urged her followers to share her message far and wide so that it would reach as many people as possible.

Iveta's followers were quick to praise her for her generosity, with former pro dancer Anya Garnis sharing the raised hands emoji.

One posted: "That is a wonderful idea and the perfect solution!" while others posted heart and raised hand emojis.

She later shared another message that read: "Company and business owners in USA! If you could sponsor the visas, help with [a] place to live and hire people from Ukraine for work in your company, please let me know!"

Several stars from Strictly have been sharing messages urging their followers to help the people in Ukraine, especially Nikita Kuzmin, who is himself Ukrainian.

Appearing on Lorraine last week, the 24-year-old opened up about a heartbreaking family situation involving his grandmother, who remains in the country amidst the terrifying conflict.

"Luckily, we still have contact with her so we are video calling her all the time," he told Lorraine Kelly, adding: "She's actually trying to protect us and every time we can hear gunshots or explosions in the background, she's always telling us it's a movie she's put on the TV.

"Afterwards, a couple of hours later, she's confessing actually that those were real bombs and real gunshots and that's incredibly scary."

Nikita, who is currently residing in Germany, then opened up about how frightening the reports from Kyiv are, but how proud he felt of his country coming together to protect one another.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking and seeing the reports from Kyiv, honestly I'm just trying to contain myself, drink a bit of water and recompose," he said.

"But at the same time, it's so inspiring to see the Ukrainian people fighting. Everyone is coming together to fight for the country."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.