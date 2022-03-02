Strictly's Motsi Mabuse issues heartbreaking plea over 'racism' experienced amid Ukraine crisis

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has been left horrified by clips of people being racially discriminated against at the Ukraine border.

Earlier this week, heartbreaking footage showing African and Caribbean students being denied permission to cross over into Poland for safety went viral amid Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

Motsi, who comes from South Africa and whose husband is Ukrainian, uploaded a video on social media showing black students trying to move close to the Polish border.

"We're still stranded, we haven't eaten, no rest, we were just in the cold for six hours outside," the woman in the video is heard saying. "We've been begging, pushing, dragging, it's been so traumatic just to get into the border and we’re not able to get there."

In the caption, Motsi expressed her disgust and said: "This is happening!!!! Can we talk about this!!!!!! Saving people according to their skin color!!!!! #AfricansinUkraine." [sic]

Motsi's husband is from Ukraine

The tweet comes as Loose Women's Charlene White touched upon the subject on Tuesday's show. "You've got thousands of Black, Asian, Syrian, Arab students and workers who have also been trying to get out of Ukraine and have been prevented from doing so due to the incessant racism that they have experienced," she remarked.

The journalist later tweeted: "For those throwing the phrase, 'playing the race card' at me today re @loosewomen... let me be VERY clear. You feeling uncomfortable hearing someone talking about race is not my concern, when the concern ought to be directed towards the victims who are subjected to it."

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan also posted a powerful statement in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which read: "I am totally heartbroken and saddened at seeing images and reading reports of black and Asian people living in the Ukraine being beaten up, bullied and denied access to transportation to get them out of the country."

Saira Khan has been vocal too

She accompanied her post with a lengthy caption. It read: "In war all refugees regardless of the colour of their skin should be treated with respect and humanity.

"I hope and pray that the racism I am reading about and seeing footage of is 'fake news'. I hope and pray that the Ukrainian authorities, when the world is supporting them, and to whom I have donated money to, to help them in this crisis, in their hour of need, to help ALL their citizens can look people of colour in the face and say, 'WE ARE NOT DISCRIMINATING OUR CITIZENS BASED ON THE COLOUR OF THEIR SKIN.'"

Saira concluded: "If these reports of inequality, discrimination and brutality are fake, we all need to know and be united against propaganda. I will not allow myself to believe that the Ukraine and Poland are prioritising refugee status based on the colour of a person's skin. Please someone prove me wrong!"

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.