Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin fights back tears as he opens up about his family in Ukraine The professional dancer appeared on Thursday's Lorraine

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin has opened up about a heartbreaking family situation involving his grandmother, who remains in Ukraine amidst the terrifying conflict.

The dancer, who made his debut on the BBC ballroom competition in 2021 with Tilly Ramsay, was visibly emotional as he appeared on Thursday morning's Lorraine to discuss his family's situation, which has left him terrified for his relative and his home country.

WATCH: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin shares his heartbreak over his family in Ukraine

"Luckily, we still have contact with her so we are video calling her all the time," he told Lorraine Kelly, adding: "She's actually trying to protect us and every time we can hear gunshots or explosions in the background, she's always telling us it's a movie she's put on the TV.

"Afterwards, a couple of hours later, she's confessing actually that those were real bombs and real gunshots and that's incredibly scary."

Nikita, who is currently residing in Germany, then opened up about how frightening the reports from Kyiv are, but how proud he felt of his country coming together to protect one another. "It's absolutely heartbreaking and seeing the reports from Kyiv, honestly I'm just trying to contain myself, drink a bit of water and recompose," he said.

Nikita has been showing his support for Ukraine on social media

"But at the same time, it's so inspiring to see the Ukrainian people fighting. Everyone is coming together to fight for the country."

The 24-year-old has previously opened up to his large following on social media about the invasion of Ukraine at the hands of Vladimir Putin, urging them to not stay silent on what's happening.

Nikita said on his Instagram: "Thanks to so many of you who donated! This is why we have a platform like this. To help and spread awareness about what's really going on. Please keep donating if you have a chance.

"Keep sharing information about the severity of the INVASION so we can get more help," he continued, before adding: "Don't stay silent – talk, discuss, post, donate, give accommodation, help with transport. This is not only Ukraine's fight. This is for the whole world. It's a fight for peace, for freedom."

