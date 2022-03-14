Phoebe Dynevor's brother and sister seen in rare family photo shared by proud mum Sally is a proud mum of three

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has become a household name since following her mum into the world of acting. But far less is known about her two siblings – Sam, 25, and 18-year-old Harriet.

Phoebe, 26, is the eldest of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor's children with husband Tim. And fans have now been given a rare look at her younger brother and sister in a family post.

Sally, 58, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Sam in celebration of his birthday. One sweet snapshot shows Sam with his mum and younger sister, standing with his arms around both their shoulders and they smile for the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful son. I'm so proud of you. You'll the always be my baby boy. @samdynevor."

Sally shared a sweet snapshot showing her with Sam and Harriet

Phoebe began her career as a child actress with roles in series including Waterloo Road. She gained prominence through her starring appearance as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix hit period drama, Bridgerton.

In an interview with The Guardian, she spoke about the experience of watching the show with her family and how they dealt with the steamy scenes.

Sally shares three children with husband Tim

"I'm happy for Mum and Dad to see it, because they know the industry, and they know how hard I worked, and how much it meant to me getting that role," she said. "But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… well, it's awkward."

Speaking to Deadline about her similarities with the character, Phoebe explained: "There are a lot of differences between me and Daphne but I think she values family, which I also value, and at a time when women had only one option, she was as determined to make that happen as I am in my career I guess, and I think that was sort of my way into Daphne.

Phoebe found fame playing Daphne Bridgerton

"I admired her more because she made it happen but she called the shots, and she also found love."

