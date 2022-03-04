Faith Hill and Tim McGraw tease details of American Rodeo performance

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have shared details of their new project, as they prepare to perform at the American Rodeo on 6 March.

The country superstars will perform live during the event, dubbed the "World's Richest single rodeo". Tim shared the news in an Instagram Story, revealing they would be performing between 2 and 3pm at the AT+T Stadium in Texas between the top 10 round and the championship shootout round.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to perform at 2022 American Rodeo

The result of a full year of various qualifying events, ropers and riders come together for the annual event which unites the top athletes in the world from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and pits them against underdogs who advance from THE AMERICAN Semi-Finals.

It is expected over $2.35 million will be paid out by the end of the series.

The show comes after the pair's hit show 1883 came to an end following ten gripping episodes.

The Yellowstone prequel series pulled out all the stops as it concluded the story of the Duttons' perilous journey West across the Great Plains, featuring not one but two shocking deaths in the finale.

Tim shared the news with fans

Creator Taylor Sheridan has revealed that there will sadly not be a second season of the Faith and Tim led drama as we know it.

The American screenwriter confirmed that the story of the Dutton family's humble beginning in the late 19th century has wrapped up for good, but that fans will continue to see more through the recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will move ahead almost 50 years and follow the Dutton family during the Great Depression.

The story of the Duttons is set to continue with new series 1932

Details regarding the cast and release date of the new series are being kept under wraps for now, but it seems likely that viewers can expect a brand new cast playing grown-up versions of Margaret and James' children and their own descendants.

Given the franchises' penchant for flashbacks, Faith, Tim and Isabel could also reprise their roles in the new series.

