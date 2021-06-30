Jessica Simpson's unique fact about family home with husband Eric Johnson will surprise you They're not the first celebrity family to own this house

Jessica Simpson's family mansion, nestled in the Hidden Hills suburb of Los Angeles, is a jewel of its own. With its sprawling grounds, cozy interiors, and hefty $11.5 million valuation, it's sure to make anyone swoon.

But there are other interesting details about the home that make it that much more worthy of a look, including the matter of previous ownership.

WATCH: Inside Jessica Simpson's family's incredible garden

Jessica bought the home she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their family from reality TV power couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 2013 for that $11.5 million sum.

The Osbournes bought the home in 2007 for a cool $12.3 million, meaning that the Simpson-Johnson family was able to get it for a bargain price. The home had been listed on the market since 2011, but didn't finally find its new residents till a couple years after.

The home has become their hub for family togetherness

The 11,000 square foot mansion includes over 2 acres of outdoor space and is modeled as a Cape Cod-inspired getaway. The home features six bedrooms, a spa, a home theatre, a pool with a hot tub, a guest apartment with a kitchenette, even a recording studio.

The singer has shared several photos of her home before, partaking in a variety of adventures with her family, comprising of her ex-NFL player husband and her three kids, Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie.

The kids celebrate Halloween in the mansion's vast garden area

The mansion is done up tastefully, with furniture that calls back to Jessica's own Texan roots, including rustic wooden furniture, accents of brown all over, bohemian-style extras, and a generally homely and welcoming vibe.

The outside garden area is just as spectacular, featuring the aforementioned pool, a basketball court for the kids (and Eric), spacious seating areas, a large supply of toys, and the luxury of wide open spaces with mountainside views and a life-size model cow in the driveway.

The singer documents all the memorable family celebrations that take place at their home

It's definitely one of those homes most people dream of owning at some point in their life, that's for sure.

