Carrie Underwood thrills fans as she makes cryptic announcement The American Idol winner has something coming!

Carrie Underwood gave fans a reason to be excited as the week goes on as she made a big announcement about something dropping really soon.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

The singer took to social media to share a short clip that simply read: "Coming Friday March 18" paired with ominous music and the curious eyes emoji in her caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

She even changed her profile picture on her social media handles to a deep purple background with what looked like a dark silhouette on it.

Fans were immediately thrown into a frenzy by the announcement as many deduced that Carrie would be releasing a new single and kicking off a new era this Friday.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's jaw-dropping birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed

One commented: "It's happening. Everyone remain calm," and another wrote: "I'M FREAKING OUT," and a third also added: "I cannot wait for whatever this is!!!" One even stated: "Is this a new song from your new album? I am so excited!"

Carrie made a cryptic announcement as she teased something coming soon

A new album for Carrie would be her first since My Savior almost exactly a year ago, her eighth studio effort and her first gospel album.

She hasn't released a single since her duet with Jason Aldean, If I Didn't Love You, which was extremely popular among her fans, her first top 20 hit since 2014, and quickly became a concert staple.

MORE: Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in leg-lengthening micro shorts at ACM Awards

The country music sensation earlier teased that she was in the recording studio working on something special as she shared an image of herself singing into her mic and wrote: "So, I did a thing."

Fans immediately rushed to express their hope that she was releasing fresh tunes and commented: "NEW MUSIC!!! SO EXCITED," and another added: "You're torturing us!! How about real soon instead of Carrie 'soon' PLEASEEEE."

The singer previously shared a picture from the recording studio

Her teasing post came as Carrie prepares to return to Las Vegas for the next run of her REFLECTION residency.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.