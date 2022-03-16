Eamonn Holmes showcases a dapper new look - and fans approve! The GB News anchor shared a photo on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes cut a very dapper figure as he headed out to attend the Cheltenham Races on Tuesday.

The GB News anchor shared a snapshot to showcase his race day outfit – and fans were certainly impressed!

The image shows 62-year-old Eamonn dressed in a smart suit with a pale blue shirt and spotty tie. He wore an overcoat to keep out the chill and accessorised with a blue flat cap.

"A touch of The #peakybliners at Cheltenham but no luck of The #Irish," Eamonn captioned the post. He also explained his need for his walking stick, telling one fan it was for his sciatic nerve.

Eamonn looked very dapper for his day at the races

"You look great and like a true Irish man!" another follower told the star, as a second echoed: "Very dapper Mr Holmes!" "Very handsome - cap suits you!" said a third and a fourth told Eamonn: "Love the outfit very dapper. Love your cap!"

It comes after Eamonn enjoyed a fun-filled family weekend – including attending a football match with his son, Jack. He shares his youngest child with wife Ruth Langsford; the couple have been together since 1997 and went on to marry in June 2010. They welcomed Jack back in 2002.

The TV star with his four children

The TV presenter also shares Declan, Rebeca, 31, and Niall, 29, with first wife Gabriella, to whom he was married from 1985 until 1994.

In July 2021, Eamonn became a proud grandfather for the very first time when Declan and his wife Jenny welcomed a little girl, Emelia, together.

Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time back in July

"Everything is going very well! It makes me very proud to see my son, the connection, the bond he has with his child," he told us at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards in October. "He's my baby, he's my eldest child.

"It's a great pleasure for my mother, who is a great grandmother at 92."

