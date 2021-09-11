Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager enjoy girls day out at US Open Where was our invite?

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were spotted enjoying a girls day out at the US Open finals on Saturday.

The two Today show stars sat behind former US tennis player Stan Smith, and were seen enjoying colorful drinks as they talked to the 74-year-old.

Jenna wore a simple navy outfit, with the top featuring a classic sleeveless cut, while Savannah appeared to rock a black tank top with a floral kimono style jacket over the top.

The two are close friends, with Savannah the main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show between 7am and 9am, and Jenna taking over with Hoda Kotb at 10am for the fourth hour.

Jenna is the daughter of former President George W. Bush, and she often shares sweet tales of her family life on the NBC morning show, and loves nothing more than being a mom.

She also has a refreshing attitude towards being a working mother and previously opened up to The Journal News about her take on the work-life balance.

She said: "I don't believe in balance. We are all trying to do the best we can. I know, for example, my husband isn't talking about balance with his co-workers.

"It's a word that women put on each other that make us feel guilty or make us feel we are not doing our job the best way possible. So when I am with my kids I try to be completely present, and when I'm at work I try to do the same."

Savannah, meanwhile, was lucky enough to spend a lot of time at home with her family over the summer holidays and even presented virtually for several days a week.

Now though, her offspring are also back at school and it's time for early starts and work once more.

She took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her clock, with the digital display reading 3am.

Savannah captioned the image: "Summer's over," and teamed it with a crying face emoji.

