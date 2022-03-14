Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today leaves fans saying the same thing The NBC host is quite beloved

Savannah Guthrie has become quite a well-loved fixture of daytime television, so it came as a disappointment to several fans when they found out they wouldn't be seeing her for a bit.

Today Show viewers were greeted in the morning by Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, who had returned from her trip to New Orleans with co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

"Craig's in early," Hoda started off by saying, then adding: "Savannah is going to enjoy this week off just to chill out," revealing that her partner-in-crime would be absent for the next few installments.

Several of her fans took to social media to express that they were sad to not see her there, with one writing: "It's no good morning without @SavannahGuthrie," and another also saying: "It's hard to start the day without you Savannah."

The NBC host is spending some downtime at home with family, consisting of husband Michael Feldman and her two kids, Vale and Charley.

Savannah will be absent for a week from the NBC morning show

And even though she is off from the show, the Today star still has a lot on her plate, as she recently announced that she is fronting a new segment on the called Starting from Scratch, which will see her learn the ropes in the kitchen.

Renowned among her followers and co-stars as somebody who finds cooking challenging, Savannah's co-stars found the new cooking show highly amusing!

Her co-host Carson Daly told viewers: "If you've watched us over the years you will have noticed probably pretty easily that Savannah, our friend here, is pretty challenged when it comes to certain cooking."

The Today star recently kicked off her new cooking show

The mom-of-two went on to give more details of her new show, explaining: "Over the last few months I've been filming a cooking show that I can't even say without laughing. It's called Starting from Scratch and I'm doing the slicing, the dicing, and we have culinary icons helping us."



