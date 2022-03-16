Savannah Guthrie melts hearts with beautiful wedding photos

Savannah Guthrie might be off our screens at the moment, but the popular TV host was able to melt hearts on Tuesday when she shared some romantic wedding photos.

READ: Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today leaves fans saying the same thing

The Today star was marking her eighth wedding anniversary to husband Michael Feldman, and she shared some show-stopping photos from her wedding, which took place in Tuscon, Arizona. In the background of one serene shot that she shared were several cacti as she and her husband prepared to dance together. Another photo saw the couple on an anniversary dinner, as Savannah planted a kiss on her husband's cheek.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares touching family tribute on air

One of the sweetest photos she shared featured the family they had created together, as they posed with daughter Vale, seven, and son, Charles, five.

READ: How Savannah Guthrie was a supportive friend following her co-star's baby news

WOW: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with outfit choice on Today

The sweet family photo showed them on a tropical getaway, with Charles' cap covering his eyes from both the sunlight and the camera lens.

She had a heartfelt message for Michael, as she penned: "How it started —> how it's going… It's going *beautiful* because you're in it, @feldmike. Happy Anniversary!"

Savannah and Michael married in 2014

The post was met with an outpouring of love from her fans, especially her Today co-stars, with Al Roker posting: "Yes!!!" and Sheinelle Jones sharing a string of heart emojis.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie's high school yearbook photo is too good to miss

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares adorable pictures of her daughter as she reveals exciting milestone

Another wrote: "The cutest and the best and the sweetest and I LOVE YALL," and a fourth commented: "Cuties, then and now. Happy Anniversary."

Many more called the couple "beautiful" while plenty of others wished the pair a happy anniversary.

The couple have been spending time together

Savannah has had a busy couple of years and has recently been pulling late night news shifts back-to-back with early morning starts.

READ: Savannah Guthrie leaves her co-stars baffled with latest career move on Today

MORE: Savannah Guthrie impresses fans as she details her intense work schedule with backstage picture

The mom-of-two was noticeably absent from work at the start of last week, and her co-star Hoda Kotb has explained the reason for her being off work.

"It's Tuesday morning, we're so happy you're starting with us. Savannah is taking this week off for much-needed R and R."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.