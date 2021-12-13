Ginger Zee receives well wishes from fans as she shares exciting update close to her heart The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans around the world

Ginger Zee is an incredibly popular star on Good Morning America and many of her fans are anticipating the release of her upcoming book, A Little Close to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm.

MORE: Ginger Zee's heart is full as she shares latest update on son

The book is out next month, and Ginger shared a new update on it on social media at the start of the week.

Taking to Instagram, the meteorologist shared a countdown post alongside the front cover of the book, along with some additional information on where to get a signed copy.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee shares glimpse inside New York home

She wrote: "One month until my book is out! Have you ordered it yet? Link in my bio.

MORE: Ginger Zee praised as she marks end of chapter at work

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee wows in animal print dress and heels

"And if you want a signed copy, reach out to @epiloguebooks @quailridgebooks @andersonsbookshop @booksandgreetings or @barnesandnoble."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Ginger to show their support ahead of her book, with one writing: "Yes!! Can't wait," while another wrote: "Can't wait to read this!" A third added: "Already pre-ordered, can't wait to read!"

GMA's Ginger Zee shared an exciting update on her upcoming book

Earlier in the month, Ginger revealed that she would be taking part in a nationwide book tour next year, visiting places including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New Jersey.

MORE: Ginger Zee's photo of son sparks tearful fan response

MORE: Ginger Zee delivers emotional career update as fans reveal excitement

She also recently shared a video of herself unpacking a box which contained several copies of her new book, and revealed that it would be out in stores on 11 January.

Ginger will be embarking on a book tour next year

The book was originally due to be released on October 12, 2021. However, supply chain issues and production trouble created delays that pushed it all the way to January.

MORE: Ginger Zee and husband update fans with a big decision involving their children

SEE: Ginger Zee shares rare picture as she marks major career milestone

She shared an emotional caption for the post, writing: "Finally got one in my hands! Am I ready? Never… but this book goes deep, lots of trauma, pain and ultimately healing… can't wait to hear your stories. Link in bio for pre-order. #closertohome."

Ginger with her husband Ben Aaron

As well promoting her new book alongside her day job reporting on the weather, Ginger is also gearing up for the holidays with her young family.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking story of life before GMA

MORE: Ginger Zee's sports bra and shorts put her toned physique front and center

Ginger's Christmas will no doubt be magical with her husband Ben Aaron and their two little boys, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.