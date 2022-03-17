Celine Dion shares touching behind-the-scenes video that moves fans The Falling Into You singer is a mother to three

Celine Dion is currently building her strength after going through a rough patch regarding her health, but a new video has revealed how she struggled with getting back into the recording booth after giving birth to her son.

"When I started to sing again professionally, I wanted to make sure a couple of days before that I was going to be in shape," she revealed in her latest post, taken from a behind-the-scenes documentary from 2002.

The special showed moments from the making of her then comeback album, A New Day Has Come, the first she'd made since giving birth to her eldest son.

Showing off some of her vocal exercises, she continued: "And the first few times I was like 'ooh okay', my voice wasn't as flexible and stretchy. I was probably just nervous."

She then recalled that she decided to kick things off by recording the easiest song on the album in order to ensure that she wouldn't "have my voice break in front of everybody, I was going to be ashamed."

"And it went so well that I couldn't wait for the next day to record the next song," she concluded.

Celine shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of A New Day Has Come

The caption from the post read: "A blast from the past! Take a peek behind-the-scenes during the making of Celine's A New Day Has Come album.

"Find out how Celine transitioned back to her singing career after she finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother!"

Fans were instantly moved by the clip, with one commenting: "Ready for you to get back out there," and another added: "This album means so much to me." Several simply bombarded the comments section with heart emojis.

The album, the singer's seventh English-language record, was released on 22 March 2002 as the singer returned from a two-year hiatus following the birth of her first son in 2001.

The singer's album is poised to turn 20 years old this month

A New Day Has Come proved to be a huge success for Celine, going to number one all around the world and having sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

The beloved singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours. However, a downturn in her health, which at the time was revealed to involve persistent muscle spasms, meant that she had to cancel the remainder of her shows.

