Celine Dion shows off dreamy look as she celebrates milestone anniversary The Power of Love performer is currently regaining her strength

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this week after she revealed on social media that she had some very special news to share.

The singer's team took to her Instagram Stories to announce that her album A New Day Has Come will be turning 20 this month.

The message read: "This month, Celine's 'A New Day Has Come' album is turning 20! All four official music videos from that incredible album are now available in HD! Want to see how they look? - Team Celine."

With the message was a short snippet from the title track's music video, featuring Celine sporting quite a dreamy look as she stood above the clouds.

She had her hair in big curls and wore an all-black outfit, consisting of a sheer sleeveless top that exposed her midriff, paired with a skirt that had a scarf dangling off it.

The album, the singer's seventh English-language record, was released on 22 March 2002 as the singer returned from a two-year hiatus following the birth of her first son in 2001.

Celine's album will turn 20 years old this month

A New Day Has Come proved to be a huge success for Celine, going to number one all around the world and having sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Fans would've loved seeing the moment of joy for the Canadian legend, who is slowly recovering from a debilitating health crisis that has left her unable to perform.

The much-loved singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours. However, a downturn in her health meant that she had to cancel the remainder of her shows.

She told her fans in a heartfelt message after announcing the sad news in January: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

The singer was forced to cancel her shows and is currently recovering

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

