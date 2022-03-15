Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48 The talented artist was best known for his hit song Before I Knew Better

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48.

RELATED: In memoriam: remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".

Brad Martin was best known for his hit Before I Knew Better

On March 9, just two days before his death, Brad's sister shared an update on his health, revealing he was "alert and oriented".

John Ramey, who formed the duo Martin Ramey with Brad in 2008, shared the news of his friend's death in a Facebook post: "I can't believe I'm saying this… My dear friend and music brother Brad Martin passed away this afternoon.. I am heartbroken."

MORE: Inside country music singers' incredible homes: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood + more

He added: "Rock on my brother!!! You were a great friend, true talent and it was an honor making music with you."

Brad's cousin, Emily Barton, posted a statement to her Facebook page as well to share the news. "My cousin, Brad Martin, went to be with Jesus yesterday. It just doesn’t seem real… I was proud of him for all he had accomplished with his singing and songwriting career.

Brad died at the age of 48

"Brad is in heaven with his dad and all our family that had gone before him who knew and loved Jesus. I know he had an amazing homecoming surrounded by them all. Please send prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time."

Music fans rushed to pay their respects to Brad and his family, with one writing on Twitter: "The Country Music community has lost another great singer and songwriter, Brad Martin… He was taken way too soon... He will dearly be missed by so many."

A second said: "Oh no! Brad Martin passed away. I loved @martinramey… stop it 2022!" A third added: "Unbelievable loss… such a good guy. The Country Music community has had another great loss."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.