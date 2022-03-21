Celine Dion shares powerful statement in throwback video The Power of Love performer is currently in recovery mode

Celine Dion gave fans an insight into her method of working through her challenges with her latest post featuring a snippet from a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The video she shared was a clip from her A New Day Has Come - Making the Album special that chronicled the creation of her 2002 comeback record of the same name.

In the clip, Celine could be seen posing poolside for a series of photoshoots and also in the recording studio, working out some of the songs that would be going into the record.

She said: "Once I started listening to songs again to pick up for this album, it was like I never left it. It was kind of like 'okay time to pick songs again, what can they give me, what can they offer me? Play me some stuff'."

She continued: "I didn't try to control my vocal cords, I didn't let them control me, totally. I wanted my soul to be in charge.

"I wasn't searching for a note or song or holding for something or searching for something or proving something for me. I'm doing it because it's fun. Singing is fun. I'm happy."

Celine opened up about finding her voice in the documentary

The post also came with the message that the entire documentary was available for fans to view on YouTube, and they responded in the comments section with messages of love and appreciation for the Canadian legend.

"Whether she uses her vocal cords, her heart or her soul, Céline always manages to move me to tears. No one else can convey emotions and touch my heart the way she does," one lovingly wrote, with another also saying: "My god, this voice Celine."

She previously shared another clip from the same special, documenting how she stepped back into the recording booth to work on an album after giving birth to her first son.

The special was released to fans in honor of the album's 20th anniversary on 22 March.

The special documented her return to music following the birth of her first son

The beloved singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours. However, a downturn in her health, which at the time was revealed to involve persistent muscle spasms, meant that she had to cancel the remainder of her shows.

