Abbey Clancy reveals endless legs in bold new photo The mum of four looks incredible

Abbey Clancy's Instagram feed is filled with striking snapshots of the model – and Monday's post was no exception.

The 36-year-old looks incredible in the bold new image, which sees her staring down the camera with her blonde hair partially covering her face. She is dressed in Barbour sportswear – shorts and a vest – along with chunky black boots.

In the accompanying caption, Abbey simple posted three black love hearts.

Fans went wild for the photo – and it's easy to see why. Abbey works hard to maintain her incredible figure and has spoken out on her approach to exercise and nutrition.

Abbey shared the striking new photo with her fans

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes.

She also starts each day with a green smoothie. "I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said. "Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

Abbey works hard to maintain her incredible figure

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and needs to eat as soon as she wakes up.

"Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she said.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high.

The star shares four children with husband Peter

"I often make steak with a salad, jacket potatoes, fajitas, a massive fish pie or a big roast dinner on a Sunday. Being married to a footballer helps with my diet because he needs a lot of protein and the right nutrients to nourish his body, which rubs off on me."

Abbey and former footballer Peter Crouch, 41, started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

