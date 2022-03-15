Abbey Clancy melts hearts with gorgeous tribute to her lookalike daughter – see photo The model is a mum-of-four

Abbey Clancy is a doting mum to four children and on Monday she marked the 11th birthday of her eldest child, Sophia.

PHOTOS: 7 footballers' wives' lavish engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more

The model shared five black-and-white photos of her young girl in what looked to be a sunny villa, as Sophia struck some of her best poses. Abbey had a beautiful tribute for her daughter, as she wrote: "My beautiful baby girl is 11 today how time flies!!! So so proud of you Sophia my baby fish, love you so much baby."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside the jaw-dropping garden Abbey Clancy shares with husband Peter Crouch

She also shared some pictures of Sophia on her Instagram Stories, including some of her when she was just a baby, and others saw her cuddling up with her father Peter Crouch.

READ: Abbey Clancy gives fans insight into the morning routine that keeps her glowing

MORE: Abbey Clancy looks phenomenal in gorgeous crop top during cleanout

Fans had plenty to say over the birthday snaps, as one wrote: "Wow absolute beauty like her mumma," and a second added: "Happy Birthday Sophia, all that sass like @abbeyclancy xxx."

A third posted: "Happy Birthday Sophia! Congratulations Mum & Dad, talented little beauty you got there," and a fourth commented: "Happiest of 11th Birthdays Sophia, hope you've had the best day."

Abbey has shared several insights into her life as a parent, and it appears that her daughter takes after her father in sporting ability.

Abbey shared some photos of her daughter to mark her birthday

Last week, Sophia took part in a swimming competition, and later proudly posed alongside her medals - including two gold and two silver.

The former Britain's Next Top Model star took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride. In the several videos she shared with her followers, Abbey could be heard shouting "Come on Sophia!" as she stormed ahead of the others competing.

READ: Abbey Clancy's husband Peter Crouch almost ditched major wedding tradition

WOW: Abbey Clancy wears skin-tight workout wear in rare gym selfie

Captioning the clips of the exciting race, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "My girl!!!!! Thank you @leatherheadswimming best swimming club in the world!! #100MFREE #GOLD."

In the following snap, Sophia looked all snuggled up in a warm overcoat with a huge smile on her face.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.