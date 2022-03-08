Abbey Clancy looks phenomenal in gorgeous crop top during cleanout The wife of Peter Crouch looked flawless

Abbey Clancy is getting into the spring mood as she decided to do a cleanout of her house, and she did it in a stunning crop top.

The glamorous model shared three photos on her Instagram feed where she styled out the beautiful tan number and showed off her toned physique. In the first photo, she added a matching floor-length coat to the look, that she ditched for later snaps. The final picture saw her in an altogether different ensemble, as she wore an eye-catching tan gown that she added a corset with in order to cinch her waist perfectly.

Behind her was the perfect mess, with open boxes and other items of clothing strewn across her living room, which looked in an otherwise pristine condition.

The white carpet was matched with a small armchair, alongside a chest of drawers with a blue and white diamond pattern across, with a large rug covering the rest of the floor.

In her caption, she wrote: "Trying on stuff and making a mess [heart emoji] @sportmax everything!!!!"

Abbey sizzled in her clothing

And it wasn't just the 36-year-old who loved all the outfits, as her fans instantly fell in love with her gorgeous looks as well.

"Love this look," enthused one, while a second added: "Like a sexy dancer from Hamilton," and a third posted: "Oh love all your outfits! Absolutely perfect, you have great taste to go with that hot bod!!!!!"

The model always has flawless looks

Many more showed how much they loved her look as they shared plenty of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Abbey always looks flawless and she proved this last week as she shared a rare insight into her fitness regime that helped her get her flawless physique.

The model shared a photo from her workout sessions with personal trainer James Blum writing: "Let's go [3 punch emojis]". In the selfie Abbey can be seen wearing a tight-fitting all-black outfit, with a vest on top.

In the snap, Abbey is giving a thumbs up to the camera, while James has his legs in TRX stirrups, performing a crunch.

