Gordon Ramsay has defended his family's decision to spend the majority of the first coronavirus lockdown at his second home in Cornwall.

After their move, the celebrity chef came under fire from some locals for opting to stay in Cornwall rather than his London home.

In a candid interview with the Radio Times, the 55-year-old confessed he relished every moment but doesn't understand the backlash. "God knows why we took so much [explicit] from the Cornish," he explained. "We lived down there; we just hadn't been down there for a long time. We didn't sneak down there at all."

Looking back on their time there, Gordon reflected: "We got there at an appropriate time and had an absolutely amazing time. And a time like that – we'll never get back again. When the kids started disappearing again, I didn't want it to end – as a dad, not a chef."

The family normally split their time between London and Los Angeles, but also enjoy their £4million seaside home in Daymer Bay, where they moved to at the end of March 2020 ahead of lockdown being enforced.

The Hell's Kitchen star spent the first UK lockdown in Cornwall

He left neighbours annoyed due to the fact that Cornwall isn't his primary residence, with a handful of locals setting up a Facebook group aimed at Gordon, which was pointedly named, 'You shouldn't be here'.

A few months later, Gordon's wife Tana defended their decision as she told Metro: "We want to stay safe and help everyone keep safe as much as possible. We spent our time in our home with our family, and you know that that was what was most important."

Gordon and Tana share five children, Meghan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar who turns three next month.

