Gordon Ramsay has been gifted a lovely batch of asparagus by his green-fingered neighbour, proving that the British public has truly come together during the current coronavirus pandemic. Gordon, who is currently self-isolating with his family in their Cornwall home, shared the kind gesture on Instagram, saying: "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift." The Hell's Kitchen star also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at reports that locals had criticised the 53-year-old for choosing to spend lockdown in his second home, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

The family recently celebrated little Oscar's birthday

Gordon has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

What's more, the Ramsays celebrated their family's youngest member's birthday last week. Gordon and his wife Tana shared numerous sweet snaps of their youngest son Oscar to mark his first birthday, with Gordon writing: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy." Tana added: "Happy happy 1st Birthday little man x this year has flown by and we are just so grateful to share it with you - our absolute joy x have the best day little one x."

Gordon and Tana share five children, little Oscar, Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

