Malia Obama shares drink with bartender at trendy LA dining spot - details 

Living it up in LA! Malia Obama was spotted visiting the popular Peruvian restaurant Rosaline during a trip to West Hollywood in late March, and even took a shot with the bartender while sitting at the bar waiting for her friends to arrive.

The 23-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle was said to be polite and in good spirits, and jokingly complained when she accepted that she would have to make her way to the more discreet part of the restaurant since the bar is located by the entrance.

While the eldest daughter of the President and First Lady "no doubt" had security with her according to our source, HELLO! understands that they were very discreet and let Malia enjoy herself ahead of settling down for some food.

Rosaline is based on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, and offers exquisite Peruvian dishes that are "inspired by tradition" and designed to be shared and served when they are ready. The dinner menu includes everything from beef heart skewers with rocoto pepper and feta cheese to arroz con pollo; a slow-roasted chicken with cilantro rice. Mmm!

Malia and her sister Sasha are much loved by fans, and Barack appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021 and was full of praise for his two daughters after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

Barack previously opened up about how proud he is of his two daughters

He said: "They don't have an attitude – that was what me and Michelle were worried about the most and I write about this in the book – when I talked about running, are we going to end up with weird kids?"

"And Michelle and my mother-in-law were very good with saying 'Listen, you have to make your own beds, you have to wake yourselves up'. They have just turned in exceptional young women. I could not be prouder of them, not because they're smart and accomplished, but they're just kind people."

