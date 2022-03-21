Malia and Sasha Obama's favorite workout water bottle is up to 50% off on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Malia and Sasha Obama's fashion choices are famously different - but one accessory Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters do both love are TikTok-famous Hydro Flask water bottles.

And we have great news! You can get one of the eco-friendly workout bottles on sale right now for up to 50% off.

As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, the Obama sisters were spotted carrying Hydro Flask bottles during a hike in Los Angeles last week.

Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23, seen above during a 2017 trip to Bali, were spotted carrying Hydro Flask bottles while on an L.A. hike last week

Showing off their contrasting styles, Harvard graduate Malia, 23, rocked a Nike sports bra and leggings for the nature walk, while college student Sasha, 20, wore workout shorts and a t-shirt tied at the waist.

Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth water bottle, was $32.95 NOW $19.97

Both, though, were toting the popular water bottles, which are a favorite with Gen Z and promise to keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours, and hot drinks will stay at temperature for 12 hours.

Sasha opted for a dark olive Hydro Flask, while Sasha’s was in white.

Hydro Flask 21oz Water Bottle w/ Sport Cap in olive, $35.95 / £39.88, Amazon

Hydro Flasks have been popular with celebrities, with stars including Julianne Hough, Jonah Hill and Lucy Hale also spotted out and about staying hydrated with the help of the sustainable water bottles.

In addition to the Hydro Flask site, you can also shop Hydro Flask water bottles on Amazon.

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon Hydro Flask is all about helping the environment, encouraging us to swap our single-use bottles for reusable ones.

The company supports the Surfrider Foundation, which aims to keep beaches clean, and also created the Parks for All charity, which has donated $2.5million to benefit public green spaces and other outdoor campaigns.

