Denise Welch fans can't get enough of her 'happy place' as she soaks up LA sun with fellow ITV star Ross King The Loose Woman has been on and off the show since 2005

Denise Welch had fans obsessed on Friday with another sun-soaked snap while away on a Loose Women work vacay.

The LA lifestyle certainly agrees with the ITV star, as she took her Instagram as glowing as ever as she posed for a boomerang with well-known showbiz expert Ross King.

In the post, the pair are beaming as they are captured doing a happy dance with the infamous Hollywood sign in the background - we could not be more jealous!

Captioning the stunning snap, Denise wrote: "Ross King!!! I love him!! I don’t know what he’s saying but I think the Benny Hill theme tune should accompany this boomerang!!! I just don’t know how to do it!!! He’s very very naughty. Can’t wait for you to see his house and hear our chat about his life in LA. @therossking @loosewomen #densylooseinLA"

In the boomerang, Denise is dressed head to toe in vibrant orange clothing - an orange T-shirt, perfect for the LA heat, and matching cargo pants.

Densie met up with fellow ITV star Ross King

Ross, who resides in the entertainment capital of the world, looked stylish in an open blue shirt and blue jeans.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the reunion and at how happy the pair looked. Presenter Jenny Powell wrote: "You are deffo in your Happy Place! Right there!" Former Loose Woman Andrea McClean also commented: "Love Ross!! So nice to see both your smiling faces."

Fans also couldn't wait to leave their comments, with one remarking: "Love this you both look so happy doing the boomerang is this been filmed for Loose Women? You are in your happy place." Another added: "Love the trousers, Den!"

Denise outside an American supermarket obsessing over US novelties

In a video last week, Denise revealed she was "living the childhood dream" whilst visiting California. She said: "I still get so excited about school busses like that and about going to the shops and getting my shopping in those bags without handles when I'm in America.

"It's so pathetic, I'm nearly 64 and I've been coming here for years, but when I was young, those were things that I used to dream about.

"Being in Los Angeles with the school bus… and the bags with no shopping on, and people eating takeaway in those Chinese tubs - you know those tubs of Chinese with the chopsticks. "Anyway, just sometimes I think 'oh wow I'm actually doing that' and I'm 110 anyway bye! - We're so glad she's having a blast."

