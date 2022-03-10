Denise Welch has fans in hysterics with upside-down yoga video - watch The Loose Women star showed off impressive skills

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch is currently in LA and has embraced the Californian lifestyle, sharing a super impressive yoga video with her followers.

Alongside a clip of rock-solid headstand move, Denise can be heard saying: "You see this is the thing about being in California. It just makes you feel better. I mean I've put yoga down but now, look at this."

WATCH: Denise plays yoga prank on her followers

The camera then pans away to show Denise in the corner, exposing that it's in fact her friend performing the gravity-defying moves. Denise jokes to the cameraman: "For [expletive] Chris! Go back on her! Oh my god, he's ruined it completely."

Denise captioned the prank: "As soon as I get to LA and meet up with friends @jenniesawdon and @cwgeere my energy levels go through the roof!! Sunshine and healthy eating."

Denise keeps her followers updated on her weight loss journey

Denise's followers were delighted with her japes. Fellow presenter Jenny Powell commented with two laughing crying emojis, while Tonia Buxton wrote: "ha ha [laughing emoji]."

While Denise might not be the one performing the yoga stunt, she has shared clips of herself performing press-ups in the gym with her trainer, with her followers sending messages of support as the presenter admitted she struggles with the move. "Practice makes progress, keep going Dens," encouraged one, while another added: "Keep up the great work!"

Giving some advice, one fan said: "Go on your knees and cross your feet lift your feet up and start like that you'll hurt yourself the way you're doing them now. Good on you keep going."

Denise told followers she's been having issues sleeping

Denise has recently shared she's been struggling to sleep since the menopause, telling her followers: "My sleep quality massively deteriorated post-menopause. I used to dread going to bed knowing I'd toss and turn then wake up really grumpy and frustrated." Maybe yoga could help ease her sleeplessness!

