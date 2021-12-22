Denise Welch reveals reason for tears as she receives pre-Christmas surprise The Loose Women star was touched by the kind gesture!

Denise Welch delighted her fans this week when she shared a short video after her return from Barbados, where she had been enjoying a sun-filled holiday and modelling a variety of figure-flattering swimsuits.

The clip, which the actress and presenter posted to Instagram, showed the mum-of-two in an emotional frame of mind, as she was clearly touched by a very kind gesture from someone who works for – and obviously appreciates – the star.

Speaking directly to the camera, Denise explained: "Obviously it's hard coming back from such a lovely holiday and not knowing what's in store for us here and my family are dropping like flies with COVID so we can't have the Christmas we thought… Because of the [expletive] isolation period."

The Loose Women panellist went on: "Anyway, we walked in, and Christine, who helps me in the house, has been around and done this…"

The star turned her phone and showed a fully-decorated Christmas tree complete with twinkling lights plus three Santa figures. "She's bought me a tree and done a lovely little Christmas set-up for me," Denise cooed, adding: "Made me cry, thanks Christine!"

The star captioned the post: "Even this old 'bahhumbug' shed a tear!! @lincolntownley @xshelly89x #christine," adding Christmas tree and heart emojis.

Denise was touched by the kind gesture

Many of her followers dropped strings of heart emojis in response, while others commented: "How lovely," and: "That’s so lovely of her xxx."

Another of Denise's fans kindly wrote: "So lovely of Christine but @denise_welch I'm not at all surprised that she did this for you, you are so lovely, caring, considerate and completely selfless and obviously VERY LOVED. What we give out we get back in return… Have a fantastic Christmas beautiful lady may all your wishes come true."

It's been a very challenging year for Denise, as her father Vin sadly died in September, and the 63-year-old went on to contract COVID-19 and bronchitis, so the thoughtful gesture will have been very much appreciated.

