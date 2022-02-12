Loose Women's Denise Welch turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit The TV star and her husband stepped out to celebrate a family birthday

Denise Welch looked stunning on Friday when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a figure-hugging jumpsuit.

The Loose Women star was joined by her husband Lincoln as she celebrated her stepson's 30th birthday - and she was surely one of the most glamorous partygoers in her black jumpsuit, which featured large purple and white flowers. She paired the glamorous one-piece with a red lip and matching purple nails.

"Out with me hubby @lincolntownley," she captioned the snap, jokingly adding: "Celebrating @lewtownley 30th birthday!! Linc had him when he was about 5!!!"

Fans rushed to comment on the glamorous look, with one writing: "Loving your outfit, Denise."

Denise looked stunning in the floral jumpsuit

Another added: "Woah, guys what a lovely photo of you both. Beautiful dress too," while a third commented: "You look absolutely stunning."

Denise's photo also showed off the gorgeous tan she got during a recent trip to the Canary Islands. The TV star jetted off to the Spanish isles in January for some winter sun and left her followers speechless after she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit photo.

The Loose Women star recently jetted off to the Canary Islands

In a Boomerang clip, she dazzled in a slinky blue swimsuit that featured a ruffled design making it resemble the ocean's waves. She had a black strap diagonally across her chest, but the real surprise was her incredible blue sheer beach dress that she opened up to expose the swimsuit in her video.

In her caption, she raved about the holiday destination, writing: "Had an amazing cheeky week with my husband @lopesanbaobab in Gran Canaria. This isn't an ad, but we've been blown away by this beautiful hotel and the staff.

"Long morning walks, good food, lots of cuddles and lazing around. My hubby @lincolntownley is my favourite holiday partner because we both work hard at home but like to remain horizontal as much as possible when away!!!"

She added: "First time I've not dreaded coming home but everything seems more hopeful now." Her fans were thrilled with the insight into her holiday and her gorgeous attire, as one responded: "Looking fabulous as always Denise."

