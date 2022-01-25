Denise Welch has come a long way in the past decade – and has now shared a candid before-and-after post detailing her transformation.

The Loose Women star, 63, took to Instagram with two swimwear photographs that showcased her weight loss.

WATCH: Denise Welch reveals fitness struggle - and it's so relatable

She explained in the caption: "Celebrating 9 yrs as the ambassador for @lighterlife. When I gave up drinking 10 yrs ago I gained a sweet tooth and very quickly one addiction was in danger of being replaced by another.

"I'd put on 2 stone and was aware that my knees were aching and my breathing was impaired. With the help of @lighterlife and working with a mentor, I changed my relationship with food. I lost 2 stone in 2 months and use those tools to this day.

Denise showcased her weight loss with before-and-after photos

"I also use flexifasting so one sometimes 2 days a week I have only @lighterlife products and that helps maintain my weight."

Denise – a mother of two – continued: "We have become more aware of how carrying excess weight causes so many problems but we're scared to talk about it. It's not about getting into a size 8 or being a skinny minny as my mum used to say.

The Loose Women star is looking better than ever

"It's about learning to enjoy food without being controlled by it and @lighterlife helps you to do that. It's also about feeling confident at any age.

"Like I've said a million times. I'm 63 and feel better physically and mentally than I have for years and I'll do swimsuit pics til 'm 90!! I've finally stopped being a people pleaser but that's another story!! Your support on here means so much to me as you know."

Denise married husband Lincoln Townley in July 2013

Denise's fans were quick to applaud her efforts. "You look absolutely amazing Denise," one wrote. "Well done for sticking to it."

A second shared: "Love love love this post!!! I stopped drinking over 100 days ago and also turned to food. On 27th December I decided I wanted to be the best version of me. I've lost 16lbs in 3 weeks. Got my running mojo back. Had hypnotherapy and changing my relationship with food. I feel flipping brilliant. Xx."

