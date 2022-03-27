Stacey Solomon forced to apologise after revealing secret ahead of family celebration The star has four children

Singing sensation Stacey Solomon looked gorgeous when she stepped out in one of her new designs on Saturday for her niece's birthday, but she had to quickly make an apology.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four posed for a selfie in one of her brand new In the Style garments - but they weren't supposed to be warn yet.

WATCH: Stacey shared a video of her daughter Rose learning to sit up

Wearing a stunning blue summer dress, she wrote: "Spring summer coming soon…been working for so long on this, I'm excited it's almost here.

"I'm sorry" [tagging In the Style founder Adam Frisby] but I've got to go to my sister's for my niece's birthday so I thought this dress was perfect for the occasion."

Stacey looking gorgeous in gingham

We don't blame her, the gingham baby-doll dress suited the ITV star perfectly.

She also gave followers a sneak peek of two other gorgeous pieces, which had different summery, floral designs.

She wrote: "The first samples of my spring summer collection have just come. I would love to know what you think of the prints. Teddy's not so excited," with a laughing face.

The Loose Women panellist chatted to her followers while filming the new pieces and said: "Oh I'm so happy with how they came out.

Stacey gave fans a sneak peek at the new collection

"I would love to know what you think, what your thoughts are. I feel excited… Teddy [her dog], what do you think?" And Teddy simply looked up at his mum.

After the event, Stacey took to her stories again to show finacé Joe Swash ferrying the children into the house. Stacey who was laughing as she watched the relay, narrated the saga.

She said: "Joe's favourite part of coming home from a night out." Joe replied: "people ask me all the time 'how do you stay so fit when you don't go to the gym?' have kids," he jested.

Stacey then remarked "I can hear him panting from here" before she jumped into Joe's arms for her turn.

