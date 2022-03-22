Stacey Solomon shares new video of baby Rose's milestone moment The Loose Women star shared the clip from her home 'Pickle Cottage'

Aw! Stacey Solomon just shared the most adorable clip of her baby girl Rose on her Instagram Stories – and we're welling up here in the HELLO! office.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares rare video of son Zachary as she reflects on teen pregnancy

The Loose Women panellist, 32, posted a video of sweet five-month-old Rose learning to sit up, and her smile is so infectious. Even better, the tot achieved her milestone moment on her brother's birthday!

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Rose's special milestone moment

Stacey captioned the video: "Rose has started pulling herself up on my finger so she can sit up and see what's going on. We are watching Zachy & the boys play football, that's what he wants to do for his birthday. She loves the cushion @cusanbeau."

Parents will know what a big moment it is when your baby sits up for the first time, so we're thrilled for Stacey, Joe and their whole family. It won't be long before Rose is running around the garden with her brothers.

MORE: 17 Best Easter gifts for kids that you can give instead of chocolate

LOOK: Top Bridgerton-inspired baby names for 2022 - and four are royal!

Baby Rose can sit up!

A couple of days earlier, Stacey posed for a cheerful snap with baby Rose in front of her spring door decorations, which are so colourful.

The star wrote: "Hello Spring. I decided to make a spring door this year, it’s taken me about three weeks and I ran out of ideas so I stole the builder's wheelbarrow, but I’m so proud of it and it’s made me so excited for warmer weather and longer days. Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from all of us. P.S Can you spot the blanket?."

Stacey's spring door

"This is happiness is a shot Stace, love it all," commented one fan, and another said, "These pictures are giving me all the spring vibes!! So cute xx."

Stacey is a mum to four children: Zachary, 14 and Leighton, nine, from a previous relationship, and Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe. She is also a stepmother to Joe's son, Harry, who is also 14.

Stacey welcomed her daughter in October last year and has revealed that she thinks Rose looks most like her eldest son, writing: "The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! At first, she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"