Joe Swash shares very rare photo with son Harry – fans all say the same thing Harry is Joe's eldest child

Joe Swash and his son Harry headed out for an action-packed day together on Sunday with Joe later taking to Instagram to share a snapshot from their escapades.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's epic man cave at £1.2m cottage – and it's huge

The 39-year-old posted a picture showing the pair dressed in full camouflage gear and ready to start paintballing, with Harry's face barely visible beneath his face covering and helmet. While Harry is striking a pose with his paintball gun, Joe is smiling for the camera and holding his weapon across his shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon films Joe Swash getting new piercing

"Had a great day playing Airsoft with my @harryswash @mayhempaintball," Joe captioned the image, adding a red love heart emoji.

READ: Stacey Solomon left heartbroken after sad family death on Boxing Day

MORE: Stacey Solomon gave birth at home - inside flamboyant £1.2m Pickle Cottage

Fans were quick to react to the post – with a number commenting on how grown up 14-year-old Harry looks. "Ekkkk is he taller than you now?!" one enquired, with a second echoing: "Oh boy Joe S, Harry boy looks as tall as you??" "That looks amazing!! What a great way to end the weekend," a third commented.

Joe has shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Harry

Harry is Joe's eldest child. He shares the teen with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous; the former couple split shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage

MORE: Stacey Solomon pays moving tribute to 'best daddy' Joe Swash

In a candid conversation on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast in 2020, Joe admitted: "With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him.

The star has a close bond with his firstborn

"I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spend all the time together.

"He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

Stacey's four children: Rex, Leighton, Zachary and Rose

Joe is also a dad to two-year-old Rex and baby Rose with fiancée Stacey Solomon and is a stepfather to her eldest boys, Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.