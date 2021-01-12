Stacey Solomon in shock as she shares big news with fans Congratulations to the Loose Women star

What an incredible month Stacey Solomon is having! The Loose Women star returned to Instagram on Monday night to celebrate a brand new achievement with her followers. Stacey, 31, posted a snapshot showing her lying on an arrangement of flowers with little Rex climbing on top of her.

She is holding a white balloon with '4M' written in gold, and a sign across her legs which reads: "4 MILLION! Thank you ALL for everything."

In her heartfelt caption, Stacey said: "4 MILLION. I honestly can't believe I'm saying that. I genuinely LOVE coming on here every day and I can't tell you how much you guys have kept me going this year.

"Being on here is just like coming to speak to your mates every day and it's the best feeling in the world.

Stacey took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 4 million followers

"Thank you for being there for me and our family, thank you for never judging me, (except the odd wilma) accepting me for me - my weirdness, Daim bar addictions, fejka habits, crisp packet hanging, ridiculous dances and everything in between.

"I love you all to the moon and back. Thank you a million times over NO thank you 4 million times over. P.S all I had in the house was lots of fejkas and labels so this is all I could muster together."

Joe and Stacey got engaged on Christmas Eve

Stacey's celebrations come shortly after her long term partner Joe Swash popped the question on Christmas Eve. The couple have been together since 2015 and are the proud parents to one-year-old Rex.

Last week, Stacey teased that they might be expanding their family even further. Asked by a fan on Instagram Stories if she would be having any more babies, she replied: "I live for these humans. They are my heart, my soul, my reason for everything.

Stacey is a proud mum to three sons

"Joe and I would LOVE more if we are lucky enough one day… but for now, with everything going on we are just trying our best to keep our head above the water with our boys."

Stacey is also a mum to Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton from previous relationships while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous.

