Stacey Solomon shares rare video of son Zachary as she reflects on teen pregnancy The Loose Women star is a mum of four

Stacey Solomon has shared a loving birthday tribute for her eldest son Zachary in celebration of his 14th birthday.

The Loose Women star put together a montage of the teenager with his family, which was accompanied by audio by Alyssa Fluellen titled There's Something Special About The Oldest.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares loving birthday tribute for son Zachary

In the caption, 32-year-old Stacey wrote: "Happy Birthday Zachary. It definitely wasn't a coincidence. The truth is you changed my whole life.

"I could never have comprehended the light and love you would bring. At 17 years old the things they said about us, what they didn't know was that you were my beginning, my reason, my sole purpose to get up and do my absolute best. And you've been by my side ever since.

Stacey is a proud mum to four children

"It would never have turned out this way without you. Zachary I'm so proud of the man you are becoming and the kind, caring, amazing person that you are. We did it Zachy. 14 years my darling boy, to the moon and back forever & always."

Stacey's fiancé Joe Swash also wished the 14-year-old a happy birthday, sweetly writing in the comments section: "Happy birthday son. Thank you for being such a special man. We love you." Davina McCall, meanwhile, noted: "Oh this is so lovely! How perfect you have been for each other."

She frequently shares updates on her family with fans

Zachary is the eldest of Stacey's four children. She shares son Rex, two, and baby Rose with Joe, and is a mum to nine-year-old Leighton from a previous relationship. She is also a stepmother to Joe's son, Harry, who is also 14.

Stacey welcomed her daughter in October last year and has revealed that she thinks Rose looks most like her eldest son, writing: "The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! At first she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"

