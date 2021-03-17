Stacey Solomon reveals real reason for her social media break The Loose Women star admitted she has been struggling

Stacey Solomon's candour and honesty is just one of the many reasons her followers love her. And this week she chose once again to confide in her fans as she addressed her decision to take a break from social media.

Mum-of-three Stacey took to her Instagram Stories with the sweetest clip showing her middle son Leighton lovingly cuddling his younger brother, Rex.

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash specify wedding date – but there are hurdles

She wrote: "Morning. Sorry I've been so quiet, I feel sooooo ROUGH. I've just got the boys into school (Rex is hating it when they leave, he cuddles them all morning).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's best DIY creations

"I'm going to try and settle him and keep him happy until nap time then I'm sleeping with him. Until it's the school run again. So I'll be off stories until I get rid of this rough feeling. Hope you're ok…"

MORE: Exclusive: Stacey Solomon reveals her very unexpected wedding guests

READ: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more

Stacey has decided to take a break from social media

Stacey, 31, is a very proud mum to three boys: Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one. She welcomed her firstborn when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Four years later, Stacey gave birth to Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and in May 2019, she and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed little Rex.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals sons will give her away at summer wedding complete with 'sparkly' dress

Just last week, the former X Factor star shared a very relatable parenting mishap with her fans, revealing that she had inadvertently forgotten to pick up her eldest two from school!

The star is a proud mum to three boys

She relayed in a video: "Oh my god someone out there please tell me you also forgot your kids today. I was just having it up in the garden with Rex thinking, 'I wonder when them boys will finish up their homeschooling and come out here.' And then the school rang and I was like, 'Oh sugar! What have I done?'

"Well at least I didn't forget to bring them in – one out of two is not bad!" she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.