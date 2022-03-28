Jamie Oliver celebrates huge milestone- and fans are impressed The TV has been married to his wife Jools Oliver since 2000

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has elated his fans after he shared an epic milestone achievement on Monday.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram to celebrate that he had just reached an impressive 9 million followers and couldn't wait to share the news with his dedicated followers.

Captioning a screen grab showing the new figure, Jamie wrote: "Morning guys wow I just hit 9 million followers, I wanted to say thank you for your companionship…For me it’s never ever been about how many followers but just a great place to share and post foodie inspiration and thoughts.

"YOU have always been a constructive inspiring audience and actually, your comments and thoughts really have shaped much of what I create, so thank you for your prospective and energy.

Jamie shows off his 9 million followers on Instagram

"Through Instagram I’ve met some wonderfully inspirational people, cooks, chefs, craftspeople, artisan’s and made genuine new friends which isn’t quick so easy in my position."

He continued: "One of the opportunities Instagram has given me that gives me such a lot of pleasure is to discover and support genuinely talented, kind folks I find on my feed and give them a platform to grow their audience and you guys always support them if their passion resonates with you.

"I genuinely do it for fun not work so sometimes I am a bit quiet and then sometimes loads of stuff comes out but that’s just how it goes… anyway massive thanks to @kevin and @mikeyk who invented Instagram and actually posted my first photo in San Fran all those years ago!

Jamie celebrates his announcement with a new recipe for his followers

"Cheers boys and in a world where social media can be seen as negative, I’ll keep trying to post positive and even a useful content to pop up in your feed/life xxx sending lotsa love and gratitude to YOU, if there’s anything more you would like me to do let me know in the comments Jamie O xxxxxxx"

Fans were quick to congratulate the dad-of-five and flooded the comments with congratulatory words. One enthused fan wrote: "Always love seeing your posts, incredible recipes, passion and banter, always makes me [smile]."

Another penned: "We are very privileged to have your recipes on here Jamie and for that I'm truly grateful." A third replied: "Aw, it's so well deserved/earned Jamie! You are brilliant, inspiring and love your passion! Thank you!"

Congratulations Jamie!

