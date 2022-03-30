Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals reason behind social media absence – 'Sorry' The former Emmerdale star and her family have travelled abroad

Gemma Atkinson has revealed why she has been absent from social media since the weekend. The mother-of-one's last post was shared on Mother's Day, when she paid tribute to her mum Sandra with an old video of them together when she was a baby.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson wows with rare glimpse inside baby Mia's room

Taking to her Stories on Wednesday morning, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a picture of a blue sky and some palm trees and revealed: "Sorry for the radio silence! I'm all good (thank you for asking). Away on our first family holiday in 2 years so been making the most of it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares sweet new video to confirm good news

Gemma accompanied her caption with several emojis, such as a sun and a peace sign.

SEE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts with adorable new video of daughter

RELATED: Gorka Marquez has the best reaction to Gemma Atkinson's saucy workout wear

The star hasn't revealed where she and her family, including fiancé Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia, have jetted off to, but it wouldn't be surprising if they had chosen the Canary Islands.

Gemma shared a sunny picture with fans on Wednesday morning

The couple have travelled to Tenerife on different occasions. Last summer, she revealed her dreams of being able to visit her favourite hotel on the island.

"Usually heading off to our favourite hotel in Tenerife at this time," she explained.

"This year it's a staycation at home. We've got the sun though, got the paddling pool and got the Gin so we're good! Two weeks off work! Frooooom NOW!"

Her fiancé jokingly responded to her post, as he jested: "Yeah!!! I can't wait at least we got the palm hahah."

Gemma and fiancé Gorka Marquez have travelled with their daughter Mia

The destination has been popular with the couple for years; they last visited when Gemma was pregnant with Mia, but before that, Gemma used to visit with her parents.

Talking about returning following her dad's death, Gemma told fans back in 2019: "Last week me and Gorks climbed Mount Teide (it’s a drive, cable car and flat walk before the pregnancy police start on me.

"I haven't been here since my dad passed away. We used to come every year and do the hike so it was bittersweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there."