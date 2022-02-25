Gemma Atkinson shares uplifting message as she welcomes family member home The former Emmerdale star has two pet dogs

Gemma Atkinson is a doting mum to daughter Mia, two, but she also loves her two pet dogs, Norman and Ollie.

Ollie recently had to be taken to the vets, but on Friday she was delighted as she was able to welcome the pooch back home, even if he was a little tired out from the experience! Alongside a spaced-out photo of Ollie relaxing on the couch, Gemma thanked fans for their supportive messages after she shared with them the visit to the vets.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares worries about her pet dogs

"Thanks about all your messages about Ollie… he had a good first night," she wrote. "His tummy is all shaved from his sonogram so he looks like he's had a bad hair cut.

"He managed to eat a little without bringing it back up! He's very much still 'out of it' and has been sleeping lots (which vet[s] said he would) he's been out in the garden too."

She added: "Back at the vets Tues[day] for next check up. They have said he needs plenty of rest and calm for the next few days. So far though, he's on the mend.

"Thank you all for asking, it make[s] me happy so many people think so much of their pets."

The star had to rush Ollie to the vets

The former Emmerdale star had to rush her dog to the vets earlier in the week after he was "violently sick" and although the real cause isn't yet known, it's thought that it might be pancreatitis.

At the time, fans assured her that the condition was easily treatable, with possible treatments being as simple as a change of diet.

Gemma has previously shared her worries about her dogs as the pair grow older, and last year she shared a video montage that revealed the deterioration in their health as they aged.

"Both Norman and Ollie now have shorter walks," she began. "Need help up the stairs, help in the car and they take that little bit longer getting up to come and greet me when I walk in.

The actress has two adorable pooches

"Little things we've all noticed in the family met with just a look across the room at each other knowing that they are getting older…

"Ollie's back legs, especially at the moment, are quite bad. He has his joint tablets & another medication as well but if anyone knows of anything else that may help please let me know below so we can try it.

She added: "I know inevitably what happens down the line, but if I can help now, to try and delay it, I'll be happy."

