Tom Cruise's children show support for famous dad with rare public message

Tom Cruise's children rarely step into the limelight but they let their famous father know they had their support with an unexpected message on Tuesday.

Both Connor and Bella - who Tom adopted with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman - took to social media for an exciting reason.

Tom's oldest son and daughter both delighted fans by sharing the new trailer for the high-anticipated release of Top Gun: Maverick.

WATCH: Tom Cruise's children shared the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Taking to their stories, the pair teased the action-packed third installment of the movie franchise with the clip featuring their dad.

The move is significant, as both Connor and Bella normally reserve their social media posts for work-related snapshots rather than family insight.

Bella is an artist in London and Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Bella is an artist living in London

While their relationship with Tom - who also has a daughter, Suri, with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes - is kept underwraps, they are reported to have a close bond with their father.

Both children follow in his Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

Nicole is not a scientologist, and there has been much speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their father's church.

Connor lives in Florida and is a keen fisherman

The actress insists this is not the case, however and told The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole - who has two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her husband, Keith Urban - added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their eleven-year marriage.

