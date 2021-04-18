Nicole Kidman's home with Tom Cruise had unexpected feature that caused trouble – details The Undoing star was married to the Hollywood actor from 1990 to 2001

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of Hollywood's golden couples throughout the nineties, and often hosted star-studded parties.

And on one occasion, an unexpected – and pretty funny – incident took place involving Kyra Sedgwick, which led to the police being called out.

The Call Your Mother star recalled the time she accidentally caused a stir at the former couple's home during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside Australian home

The mother-of-two told host Drew that she was at Nicole and Tom's home with her husband Kevin Bacon, and did a little snooping around.

At one point, Kyra discovered a button underneath the fireplace mantle, and curiosity got the better of her.

"I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous," she recalled.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's former home had a panic button

After making Tom aware of what she had done, he replied: "'That's the panic button.' And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom…. I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something. I didn't get invited back," she said.

Nicole and Tom split their time between LA and London during their marriage from 1990 to 2001.

During this time, the couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, who spent a lot of their childhood in the UK.

The Big Little Lies star with children Bella and Connor Cruise

Nicole previously opened up about their upbringing during an interview in Vanity Fair. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little," she explained.

The Big Little Lies star went on to marry Australian singer Keith Urban in 2006 after meeting the following year.

Kyra Sedgwick accidentally pressed Nicole and Tom's panic button during a dinner at their home

The celebrity couple are doting parents to daughters Sunday and Faith.

Tom, meanwhile, was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. During this time, the pair welcomed daughter Suri, now 15.

