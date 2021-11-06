Nicole Kidman and Bella Cruise have mother-daughter moment as she shows support for famous mom K The actress shares two children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman rarely talks about her relationship with her oldest daughter, Bella, but it looks like the star has the seal of approval from her offspring.

In a rare public exchange, Bella showed support for her mother as she shared an exciting moment on Instagram recently.

MORE: Nicole Kidman marks emotional day with her family

Nicole posted a snapshot alongside her husband, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and Carole King as he prepared to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation

She posted two photos, including one of herself bouncing around on a bed in a fabulous, black outfit.

Bella then engaged with Nicole's post by being one of the first to like it.

MORE: Nicole Kidman surprises fans with 'crazy gorgeous' 80s look

READ: Keith Urban makes exciting announcement and fans are going wild

Just a few weeks ago, Bella paid tribute to The Undoing actress when she dyed her hair red.

Bella liked her mom's photo and the previous photo with husband Keith Urban too

The artist, 28, delivered a bold statement after cutting off her fashionable, long mullet hairstyle into a short cropped do, but it was the new color which blew fans away.

READ: Tom Cruise and son Connor stun fans with unexpected appearance

Bella ditched her brown tresses in favor of red hues which could well have been a nod to her red-headed mother.

Nicole, Connor and Bella when they were children

Bella normally reserves her social media for her artwork, making the post even more special.

Both she and her younger brother, Connor, were adopted by Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, during their 11-year marriage.

Nicole is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them, giving fans a sneak peek into the rarely talked about connection.

While there has been much speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.