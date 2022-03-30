Kelly Ripa celebrates husband Mark Consuelos' birthday with must-see tribute The Live with Kelly and Ryan star met her husband on All My Children

Kelly Ripa had a special reason to celebrate at the start of the week, as her husband Mark Consuelos marked his birthday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to publicly pay tribute to him, and shared a number of throwback photos from over the years.

These included a picture of the pair kissing by the ocean during a beach vacation.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

In the snapshot, Kelly looked stylish dressed in a printed swimsuit while kissing her husband. "Happy birthday sexy," the former Hope and Faith actress captioned the post.

Other pictures to mark the happy occasion included a photo of Kelly and Mark with their three children when they were younger.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19. Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year.

Kelly Ripa shared a gorgeous beach photo to mark Mark Consuelos' birthday

The TV star in the past has described falling for Mark, as "love at first sight". "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said in an interview with SiriusXM's Radio.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

The pair live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a beautiful townhouse, and recently became empty nesters after their youngest son went off to college.

The Live star also posted a throwback with their three children

This was a big change for the family, as Joaquin is the first of Kelly and Mark's children to go to college away from home, opting to study at the University of Michigan.

Their oldest two children, Michael and Lola, both chose to study at New York University.

Michael graduated from college in 2020 and is now following in the footsteps of his famous parents as an actor, appearing in Riverdale last year as a younger version of his dad's character Hiram Lodge.

Kelly and Mark live in New York

Lola, meanwhile, is still studying, but is also interested in the performing arts. Joaquin's university admission was even more special to his parents, as Kelly explained during a previous episode of Live.

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia. At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

